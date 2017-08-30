Rock Band Dev Announced Super Beat Sports for Switch - News

Harmonix, the developer behind Rock Band, has announced Super Beat Sports for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this fall.

Here is an overview of the game:

What is Super Beat Sports?

Super Beat Sports is a collection of five sports-themed mini games with a twist – everything is musical. That means that you’ll need to swing, volley, and score to the music in order to come out on top.

Mutliplayer Everywhere:

Team up or face-off! Play Super Beat Sports with up to 3 friends! Whether it is handheld or docked, the competition will be out of this world.

Features:

Five sports-themed mini-games to test your rhythmic reflexes.

Play solo or with up to three friends!

Intuitive controls allow for horizontal or vertical Joy-Cons, or the Pro Controller.

Unlock new difficulty levels and compete for high scores.

Customize your slugger’s outfit and bat – go traditional or try something ‘special’.

