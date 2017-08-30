Dreamworks Voltron VR Chronicles Announced for PSVR - News

Digital Domain has announced a cinematic, episodic virtual reality game, Dreamworks Voltron VR Chronicles, for the PlayStation VR. It will launch on September 26 for $14.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Become a Paladin of Voltron and experience a unique story created exclusively for VR. Join Lance, Hunk, Pidge, Keith, and Shiro from DreamWorks’ Voltron: Legendary Defender as you battle dangerous intergalactic threats!

Game Overview

Join the Paladins in an epic, intergalactic adventure as they battle the evil forces of Zarkon and a mysterious new threat!

Enjoy an immersive Voltron narrative that places you in iconic locations from DreamWorks’ Voltron: Legendary Defender, alongside your favorite characters. Pilot the Blue Lion in fierce space battles, stand on the bridge of the Castle Ship and solve interactive puzzles and challenges along the way.

When Lance discovers the remains of a lost alien race deep within enemy space, he releases an unstoppable force that threatens the Paladins and Voltron. Jump into the heart of the adventure, fight back against the corrupt force of Zarkon, and unravel the ancient mystery in this epic intergalactic experience.

In DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles, the fate of Voltron and the Universe rests in your hands!

