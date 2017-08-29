Microsoft Open Invitation to Valve and Nintendo for Crossplay - News

Microsoft is willing to open up crossplay with more than just the Xbox One and Windows platforms. The company is ready to talk with any developer who wants crossplay support on consoles and Windows PC.

Mike Ybarra, vice president of Xbox, in an interview with VG24/7 discussed cross-platform play.

"It’s more about gamer choice, more about making an IP on our platform last longer. I don’t care about where they play, I just want people to have fun playing games because that’s just better for the industry," said Ybarra.

"The demands of consumers and developers have changed/ People are like, ‘we want all of our gamers in one multiplayer pool together, playing.'

"We totally agree with that. If any developer wants to have that conversation… Valve is right down the street from us, Nintendo is too – they’re like a block from us. We’re having these discussions as developers come up, and we’re completely open to that."

Ybarra mentioned Rocket League developer, Psyonix, was the first developer to ask about crossplay support.

"I think Rocket League was the first developer that came to us saying ‘we want to make this onto everything’. At the time they weren’t on Switch, they are now, but they were saying let’s do this… we sat down and said absolutely, we should totally do that."

Minecraft is the first game to take crossplay to the next level as players on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10 PC, and mobile will all be able to play together. However, Sony has not come out in support of this.

