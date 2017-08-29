Microsoft Discontinues Original Xbox One - News

Microsoft confirmed with Glixel it is no longer manufacturing the original Xbox One console.

"As is typical for the console industry, we stopped manufacturing the original Xbox One when we introduced Xbox One S," said a spokesperson.





The original Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Xbox One S launched in August 2016.

The Xbox One X, the more powerful Xbox One, will launch on November 7.

