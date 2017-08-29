Microsoft Discontinues Original Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 3,910 Views
Microsoft confirmed with Glixel it is no longer manufacturing the original Xbox One console.
"As is typical for the console industry, we stopped manufacturing the original Xbox One when we introduced Xbox One S," said a spokesperson.
The original Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Xbox One S launched in August 2016.
The Xbox One X, the more powerful Xbox One, will launch on November 7.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It was big, it was ugly, but my day one X1 still works fine. I also own a X1S though and the smaller design is very sexy.
Plus it is a lot lighter even with the internal power supply. Plus it has 4K blu ray player and the overall build quality is a bit better.
- 0
Was the original PS4 discontinued when the slim was released? How common is this practice?
I think it has happened in the past... I believe the top-loader NES replaced the older model, for instance, and I don't believe they make any original 3DS models anymore either (though I could be wrong). For the most part, though, mid-gen refreshes are a new phenomenon as they are distinctly different from the older approach of things like the Sega CD/32x or the additional RAM slot in the N64, and I think this is the first time we've had one that actually replaced the original.
- +1
Man, I don't envy the people who try to flesh out what actually constitutes a "video game generation" ever since the close of PS3/Xbox360/Wii. Now the mid gen refreshes, once said to mainly be for enthusiasts, are actually replacing the old models entirely.
SERIOUSLY if microsoft discontinued the sale of the original xbox one doenst mean they are stopping the support for it.Phil spencer said that all xbox ones from the original to the x will be supported equally with 4k enhancements for the x being the only difference
In 2013 xbox had the better games and the worst console. Now in 2017 they have the better mid cycle hardware but worse games Still, at least its improved over the years and early adopters did get a lot to be happy about, RIP
5 Comments