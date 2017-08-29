Over 350,000 People Attended Gamescom 2017 - News

/ 2,790 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Gamescom 2017 set a new attendance record with more than 350,000 visitors from 106 countries. It is the first time people from over 100 countries attended.

30,700 trade visitors attended, which is an increase over 30,500 in 2016. The number of exhibitors also increased to 919 companies from 54 countries.

"We are excited," said Gerald Böse, president and CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH, organiser of Gamescom. "Gamescom 2017 set new standards and a new visitor record.

"More than ever, it proved its exceptional, worldwide importance as a 360 degree experience event and a leading communications platform for current and future themes of the computer and video games industry. We are very satisfied and are pleased that we were able to offer trade and private visitors the fascination of digital entertainment here in Cologne in this extraordinary form."

Felix Falk, managing director of the BIU, the association of the German games industry and sponsor of Gamescom added, "Gamescom 2017 was a success at all levels. The new record for visitors and the number of exhibitors, as well as the renewed increase in internationality impressively underline the status of Gamescom as the world's largest event revolving around computer and video games.

"The opening by Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel, as well as the Election Campaign Arena with its top class panel emphasised both the unique success of Gamescom and the considerably increased recognition of games as an important economic factor, provider of impulses for innovation and cultural asset."

Gamescom 2018 will take place from Tuesday, August 21 to Saturday, August 25 in Cologne, Germany.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles