Bravo Team Launches for PSVR in December

posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the FPS, Bravo Team, will launch for the PlayStation VR on December 5 in North America and December 6 in Europe.





Here is an overview of Bravo Team:

This is a first-person cover based shooter built for teamwork – both in single-player and two-player online co-op. Set in a fictional modern-day Eastern European city, Bravo Team puts you into an intense firefight that will test both your shooting and tactical combat skills. We were inspired by action movies set in warzones, so think intense combat, quick thinking and constant communication. While the game is fully compatible with the standard DualShock 4 or Move controllers, we have really enjoyed exploring the immersive opportunities of the PS VR Aim controller. For example you can raise the Aim to view through the iron sight or hold above your head to blind fire.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

