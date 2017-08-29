Switch Trailer Showcases Nindies Games Coming Soon to Switch - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer that showcases Nindies games coming to the Nintendo Switch between September and early 2018.

Here is the list of games showcases:

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment)

Yoku’s Island Express (Team 17)

Away: Journey to the Unexpected (Playdius)

Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte)

Flipping Death (Zoink Games)

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Prospect Games)

Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury)

Flat Heroes (Parallel Circles)

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)

Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)

Huntdown (Easy Trigger Games)

Constructor Plus (System 3)

Lichtspeer: Double Speaer Edition (Lichthund)

State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment)

8-Bit Armies (Petroglyph Games)

Shu (Coatsink)

World to the West (Rain Games)

Rogue Trooper Redux (Rebellion Developments)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Tiny Metal (Area 34)

Portal Knights (505 Games)

Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron (HandyGames)

Semblance (Nyamakop)

Brawlout (Angry Mob Games)

