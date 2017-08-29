.hack//G.U. Last Recode Launches in Europe on November 3 - News

Bandai Namco announced .hack//G.U. Last Recode will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in Europe on November 3. The company announced last week it will launch on the same day in North America.

View The World of .hack trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Coming back better than ever, .hack//G.U. Last Recode allows fans to experience the epic story of the cross-media franchise, fully remastered in HD! Jump into Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption with new system modes that allow you to enjoy the story with Non-Stress Gameplay, such as the Cheat Mode and Retry System. Then, start your journey anew in Episode 4: Reconnection, where Haseo must save Ovan from his ice prison, meet new characters like a mysterious girl named Kusabira, and obtain incredible new power while uncovering the truth about "The World".

