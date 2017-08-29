The Inpatient Launches in November for PSVR - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment The Inpatient will launch for the PlayStation VR in North America on November 21 and in Europe on November 22.

View the story trailer below:





"Discover who you are before it’s too late in The Inpatient; a PS VR Exclusive set in the Blackwood Sanatorium, over 60 years prior to the 2016 BAFTA award-winning Until Dawn.



"With deep immersion that places YOU in the game, you take on the role of an amnesiac inpatient who must find out who you are and why you are in the Sanatorium. With a branching narrative, and different endings; every choice you make can drastically affect the way the game plays out."

Here is an overview of the game:

The Inpatient is a horror game with psychological elements. Set in the Blackwood Sanatorium from Until Dawn, the game transports you back to the 1950’s when the facility was in its bustling prime. You take on the role of a patient with no knowledge of who you are or how you got to be there. Choice and consequence are integral to the gameplay. As you investigate the Blackwood Sanatorium in an effort to recall lost memories and discover who you are, your decisions and actions will determine the fate of people that you meet. You’ll get to influence and shape how the story unfolds as you witness the horrific events of the sanatorium’s final days.

