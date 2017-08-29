The Nonary Games and Zero Time Dilemma to Get Retail Release on PS4 in Europe - News

Rising Star Games announced The Nonary Games and Zero Time Dilemma will get a retail release in Europe.

The retail release of The Nonary Games will launch on September 8 for £49.99. Zero Time Dilemma will launch on September 22 for £44.99.





About The Nonary Games:

Go back to the beginning and experience both Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (999) and its sequel, Virtue’s Last Reward (VLR) in one great collection!

Kidnapped and taken to an unfamiliar location, nine people find themselves forced to participate in a diabolical Nonary Game by an enigmatic mastermind called Zero. Why are they there? Why are they chosen to put their lives on the line as part of a dangerous life and death game? Who can be trusted? Tensions rise as the situation becomes dire, and the nine strangers must figure out how to escape before they wind up dead.

About Zero Time Dilemma:

Now accompanying its predecessors, Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors, and Virtue’s Last Reward, series mastermind Kotaro Uchikoshi’s masterful trilogy of compelling story-lines and mind shredding gaming experience are now together in their full HD glory on the PS4 system!

Choice is your only method of salvation and your only means of escape. How much of your humanity will you sacrifice to earn your freedom? As a new age of ruin looms large on the horizon, you must make impossible decisions and weather unimaginable consequences as you straddle the line between absolution and damnation. Choose your escape!

