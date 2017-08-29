Miiverse, Wii U Chat and Nintendo TVii Shutting Down November 8 - News

Nintendo announced Miiverse, Wii U Chat and Nintendo TVii will be shutting down on November 8 at 3pm JST.

Miiverse Service End Notice:

Access to Miiverse from Wii U and 3DS from the Internet after November 8 at 15:00 JST will no longer be possible, and all services such as posting and browsing, messaging friends, etc. will no longer be usable. (Wii U users will receive error code “115-5004” and 3DS users will receive error code “015-5004.”)

Wii U and 3DS games that support Miiverse will no longer be able to use Miiverse features. For example, in New Super Mario Bros. U, the illustrations posted by the in-game Miiverse community will no longer be displayed.

Wii U Chat Service End Notice:

Access to Wii U Chat after November 8 at 15:00 JST will no longer be possible. Users will receive error code “102-2882” when trying to start the Wii U Chat application.

TVii Service End Notice:

Access to Nintendo TVii after November 8 at 15:00 JST will no longer be possible. Users will receive error code “102-2882” when trying to start the Nintendo TVii Chat application.

Thanks Gematsu.

