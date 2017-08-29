Gungrave VR Announced for PSVR and Other VR Devices - News

Blueside has announced virtual reality cinematic action shooting game Gungrave VR. It will first launch for the PlayStation VR in Japan in 2017, followed by a later release on other VR headsets.





Gungrave VR is based on the PlayStation 2 title, Gungrave.

