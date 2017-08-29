TGS PlayStation Press Conference Set for September 19 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced it will host its Tokyo Game Show PlayStation Press Conference on September 19 at 4pm JST.

The press conference will be live streamed on YouTube.

