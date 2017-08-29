Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup - News

Bandai Namco has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup. Live streams and stage events will take place, however, no schedule has been released.

Here is the complete lineup:

■ Console Games

Bandai Namco Booth

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Code Vein (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PS4, PS Vita) – Trailer

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Trailer

Get Even (PS4, PC) – Trailer

Gintama: Project Last Game (PS4, PS Vita) – Trailer

Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4) – Trailer

Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Trailer

Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (PS4, PS3) – Trailer

Gundam Versus (PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Impact Winter (PS4, PC) – Trailer

Little Nightmares (PS4, PC) – Trailer

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PS4) – Trailer

Namco Museum (Switch) – Trailer

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (PS4) – Trailer

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Switch) – Trailer

Project Cars 2 (PS4, PC) – Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4) – Trailer

Summer Lesson (PS4) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC) – Trailer

Family Game Park Booth

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Stage

Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Trailer, Stage

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (3DS) – Playable, Trailer, Stage

Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage

Tamagocchi no Puchipuchi Omisecchi: Ninki no Omise Atsumemashita (3DS) – Playable, Trailer, Stage

■ Smartphone Games

Baki the Grappler: Ultimate Championship (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Digimon Linkz (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Drift Spirits (iOS, Android) – Trailer

God Eater Online (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Gundam Conquest (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Hunter x Hunter: World Hunt (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: SideM (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: SideM Live on St@ge! (iOS, Android) – Trailer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Records (iOS, Android) – Trailer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

My Hero Academia: Smash Tap (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece; Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Oozumou Gottsan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Pre-Cure: Tsunagaru Pazurun (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Romantic Sedai Koutai Battle: Twin Star Exorcists (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sailor Moon Drops (iOS, Android) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation RE (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Striker Spirits (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Super Robot Wars X-Omega (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tales of Link (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tales of the Rays (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul: Re Invoke (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Weekly Shonen Jump Ore Collection (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs form September 21 to 24.

