Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2017 Lineup

Bandai Namco has revealed its Tokyo Game Show 2017 lineup. Live streams and stage events will take place, however, no schedule has been released.
Here is the complete lineup:
■ Console Games
Bandai Namco Booth
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Code Vein (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (PS4, PS Vita) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Trailer
- Get Even (PS4, PC) – Trailer
- Gintama: Project Last Game (PS4, PS Vita) – Trailer
- Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4) – Trailer
- Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Trailer
- Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (PS4, PS3) – Trailer
- Gundam Versus (PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Impact Winter (PS4, PC) – Trailer
- Little Nightmares (PS4, PC) – Trailer
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (PS4) – Trailer
- Namco Museum (Switch) – Trailer
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (PS4) – Trailer
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Switch) – Trailer
- Project Cars 2 (PS4, PC) – Trailer
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4) – Trailer
- Summer Lesson (PS4) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC) – Trailer
Family Game Park Booth
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Stage
- Gotouchi for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – Trailer, Stage
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (3DS) – Playable, Trailer, Stage
- Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage
- Tamagocchi no Puchipuchi Omisecchi: Ninki no Omise Atsumemashita (3DS) – Playable, Trailer, Stage
■ Smartphone Games
- Baki the Grappler: Ultimate Championship (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Digimon Linkz (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Drift Spirits (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- God Eater Online (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Gundam Conquest (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Hunter x Hunter: World Hunt (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: SideM (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: SideM Live on St@ge! (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Records (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- My Hero Academia: Smash Tap (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece; Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Oozumou Gottsan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Pre-Cure: Tsunagaru Pazurun (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Romantic Sedai Koutai Battle: Twin Star Exorcists (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sailor Moon Drops (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation RE (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Striker Spirits (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Super Robot Wars X-Omega (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tales of Link (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tales of the Rays (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tokyo Ghoul: Re Invoke (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Weekly Shonen Jump Ore Collection (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs form September 21 to 24.
