Fire Emblem Warriors Coming to North America on October 20 - News

/ 967 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Warriors will launch for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS in North America on October 20.

A special edition will be released on the Nintendo Switch for $79.99. It includes a copy of the game, soundtrack, 25 character art cards, and a dual-sided poster.

“The incredible fans of the Fire Emblem and Pokémon franchises not only love the games themselves, but also the features behind the games,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “These special versions are great options for dedicated fans who want to enjoy all facets of their favorite series, from amazing gameplay to bonus artwork.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles