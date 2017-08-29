Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gets Luigi Spotlight Trailer - News

Ubisoft has released the Luigi spotlight trailer for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Here is an overview of Luigi:

Mario’s brother Luigi might occasionally tremble in the face of danger, but when the chips are down he always rallies with the team to get the job done. A master of long-range attacks—arguably due to his fear of the front lines—Luigi has bravely led many ‘fighting retreats’ thanks to his advanced mobility.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

