Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Tops UK Charts, Sells Less Than Half of Uncharted 4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy debuted at the top of the UK chart, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 26. The game ended up selling less than half of what Uncharted 4: A Thief's End sold in its first week.
F1 2017 debuted in second place. Sales were slightly lower than last year's figures. Madden NFL18 debuted in fourth place.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- F1 2017
- Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy
- Madden NFL18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Fallout 4
- Dishonored 2
- Forza Horizon 3
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6: Siege
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
Selling better than Uncharted 2's first week (if you include digital sales) is higher than I expected. It's a great game, glad to see it selling well.
PS: U Lost Legacy is free for all Uncharted 4 Deluxe Edition Player (PSStore). It was clear with the sales figures vs u4. And its not maingame. Lost Legacy is so hot : D But now its Yakuza Kiwami Time for me : )
Great sales then realistically (y) and all evidence and reviews point to this being another fine entry in what is quickly becoming Sony's most beloved first party series. Wonder where they go from here with Uncharted though?
Crash still in top 3, good. And UC being a 1year and some on dev with a small team this is imense profit.
I think more people should play the lost legacy than a thiefs end.Ive played for about 2 hrs and i had quiet alot of fun playing it, while even after 5 hours of playing a thiefs end i wanted it to end quickly, so if you havent played uncharted 4 id say play this instead
it's not a main game, so it was expected
The coot has scoot :(
its so awesome!! The jungle and this women, whooohoo :)
