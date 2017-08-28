Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Tops UK Charts, Sells Less Than Half of Uncharted 4 - News

/ 2,675 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy debuted at the top of the UK chart, according to Chart-Track for the week ending August 26. The game ended up selling less than half of what Uncharted 4: A Thief's End sold in its first week.

F1 2017 debuted in second place. Sales were slightly lower than last year's figures. Madden NFL18 debuted in fourth place.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy F1 2017 Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy Madden NFL18 Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 4 Dishonored 2 Forza Horizon 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6: Siege Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles