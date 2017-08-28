$399 PSVR Bundle Now Comes With Camera, Worlds Bundle Price Cut to $449 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a PlayStation VR bundle that includes the headset and PlayStation Camera for $399 USD / $499 CAD. The bundle gives you the camera at no extra cost and will be the core bundle from now on.

The PlayStation VR Worlds bundle price has been cut to $449 USD / $579 CAD. It includes the PSVR headset, PS Camera, two PlayStation Move motion controllers, and PlayStation VR Worlds.

Both bundles will start arriving at retailers on September 1.

