$399 PSVR Bundle Now Comes With Camera, Worlds Bundle Price Cut to $449 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 2,307 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a PlayStation VR bundle that includes the headset and PlayStation Camera for $399 USD / $499 CAD. The bundle gives you the camera at no extra cost and will be the core bundle from now on.
The PlayStation VR Worlds bundle price has been cut to $449 USD / $579 CAD. It includes the PSVR headset, PS Camera, two PlayStation Move motion controllers, and PlayStation VR Worlds.
Both bundles will start arriving at retailers on September 1.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
full bundle at 450 is quite good. Let's wait and see when the thing will go to 250 as frog-kun expects.
Good stuff. The day the complete package can be bought for $250 or less is the day vr can go mainstream.
This will go down as the Sega CD of this generation. Cool hardware but way too expensive for that it offers and too far ahead of it's time.
That's like a description of the Switch, but you could instead say, "too far behind its time."
How's that working out for Nintendo?
I don't see how a handheld console compares to a VR headset here.
Insidb that was a good joke. Tell me more!
Chazore, the comparison is literally described within my comment.
@Insibd
It's described in a terrible fashion. Your comparison unintentionally says "PSVR's situation is just like Switch's situation, but instead it's the exact opposite." (Ahead of its time for VR / behind its time for Switch)
The Switch's current success story is NOT the same situation as PSVR/VR. I do take some issue with the Sega CD comparison as well, mind you.
I think this is likely to be correct. It just hasn't caught on to a large degree. There's not a large enough install base to justify development of many AAA titles. Without AAA titles, there simply won't be enough interest to grow the install base. Its a vicious cycle.
