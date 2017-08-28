Project Cars 2 Dev 'Impressed' With Xbox One X Hardware - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 2,212 Views
Slightly Mad Studios, Project Cars 2 developer, is "impressed" with the Xbox One hardware, according to COO Rod Chong in an interview with GameSpot.
"Unfortunately, I can't tell you that much right now because we are benchmarking as we speak," said Chong. "We are impressed with the hardware but right now we are benchmarking. There will obviously be enhancements, but we are not ready to showcase exactly what those are yet. Other than it must be 60 frames per second or death."
The Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499.
Project Cars 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 22.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It'll be interesting to see if they are able to match the native 4k, locked 60 fps presentation of Forza 7.
I think Forza 7 is going to pretty well cover the X1X racing game market this year. They'd be better off to launch X1X enhancements early next year, when the Forza players start looking for something new.
Well historically Xbox has always been a console for racing game enthusiasts, so this is all good news.
Bullshit they were impressed with the wii u hardware aswell
Did they actually say that. If so what were they on. I've had a wii u since launch and its pretty hopeless in performance unless you are playing mainly cartoon style games. I don't think there is any doubt that Xbox One X is a powerful console but that could never be said of the wii u in its time.
- 0
6 Comments