Project Cars 2 Dev 'Impressed' With Xbox One X Hardware - News

/ 2,212 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Slightly Mad Studios, Project Cars 2 developer, is "impressed" with the Xbox One hardware, according to COO Rod Chong in an interview with GameSpot.

"Unfortunately, I can't tell you that much right now because we are benchmarking as we speak," said Chong. "We are impressed with the hardware but right now we are benchmarking. There will obviously be enhancements, but we are not ready to showcase exactly what those are yet. Other than it must be 60 frames per second or death."





The Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499.

Project Cars 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 22.

