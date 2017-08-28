Rumor: Bethesda Working on Game of Thrones Game - News

/ 2,390 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

A user on NeoGAF has spotted a listing on Target for a Game of Thrones video game in the works by Bethesda. The only thing on the page is a header titled "Bethesda: Game of Thrones."

Bethesda is beset known for developing the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles