Rumor: Bethesda Working on Game of Thrones Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 2,390 Views
A user on NeoGAF has spotted a listing on Target for a Game of Thrones video game in the works by Bethesda. The only thing on the page is a header titled "Bethesda: Game of Thrones."
Bethesda is beset known for developing the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is actually not the first time we've heard of this. Back before E3 there was a leak that said Bethesda was releasing 2 new games before TES 6 releases, a new sci-fi IP called Starfield and a Game of Thrones game. Curious thing is, that leak suggested that Starfield was releasing before the GoT game, so it seems strange that Bethesda would announce the GoT game so soon when it's not supposed to release until 2019, considering the 6 month announcement to release window for Fallout 4 worked out so well for them. This would seem to explain why Telltale Game of Thrones season 2 just disappeared after they announced it nearly 2 years ago, maybe Telltale lost the GoT game rights to Bethesda.
Happy to give this a go, there is the potential given the depth of the GoT universe but hopeful is a step up from the Telltale game, that was just too linear.
Sounds too good to be true.
Would be pretty cool if true. Sucks that game of thrones has only had games from trash-tier devs so far.
I don't see Bethesda developing an IP which they do not fully control, but... I would take this with a grain of salt.
Same, I'm quite skeptical. Bethesda likes to have a lot of creative control in their projects, which is understandable and great!
- 0
5 Comments