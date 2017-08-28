Dragon Quest XI First 2 Days of Digital Sales Revealed - News

The first two days of digital sales of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age in Japan have been revealed. The PlayStation 4 version sold 113,182 units digitally, while the Nintendo 3DS version sold 62,939 units.





The figures were released by Weekly Famitsu, which published digital sales from June 29 to July 30. Other figures include:

Splatoon 2 – 60,205 digital sales

Gundam Versus – 40,260 digital sales

