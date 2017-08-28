Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso Announced for Switch - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

A new game in the Sumikko Gurashi franchise - Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso - has been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

The party game will launch in Japan on December 7 for 5,800 yen. No word yet on a release in the west.

Thanks Gematsu.

