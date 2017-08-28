Destiny 2 PS4 and Xbox One File Sizes Revealed - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

The file sizes for the console versions of Destiny 2 have been revealed. The Xbox One version clocks in at 29.15GB, according to the pre-load, while the PlayStation 4 version requires 30.87GB of free space.

The file size on Windows PC has not been revealed yet.

Destiny 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC on October 24.

Thanks VG24/7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

