Destiny 2 PS4 and Xbox One File Sizes Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 2,646 Views
The file sizes for the console versions of Destiny 2 have been revealed. The Xbox One version clocks in at 29.15GB, according to the pre-load, while the PlayStation 4 version requires 30.87GB of free space.
The file size on Windows PC has not been revealed yet.
Destiny 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC on October 24.
Thanks VG24/7.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
File asize aside, I'm really curious how well the game perform sales wise. The first one was immensly hyped and the results were less than stellar. They did manage to turn around the wreck but with Destiny 1 servers shutting down with the release of 2 I wonder if some of the hard-built trust will be ruined to a certain degree. Oh, and lets not forget the absolutly insane competition in the FPS genre this past 2 years. I have a feeling that we are looking at an under-performance similar to how Titanfall 2 did.
Wait, what do you mean about Destiny 1 servers shutting down?
- 0
They aren't shutting down the servers.
- 0
My bad. It seems that ACtivision did a U-turn on that promise: https://gamerant.com/destiny-1-post-sequel-support/ . But during first announcment they did say that they are turning the D1 servers down.
- 0
Yeah, looked it up, the servers will remain on. But it seems its only because of the community backlash. At first they did anounce that the servers are going down day and date with the release of D2.
- 0
I think that D2 is among the most anticipated games of the year, and it launches at a date that is pretty clear of competition. So, I expect it to do huge numbers. Whether or not it underperforms depends on Activision's expectations. But, I figure it will be in the top 5 sellers of the year.
- 0
