Medabots Classics Collection Announced for 3DS - News

/ 2,471 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Medabots Classics has been announced for the Nintendo 3DS. The game is a collection of the first five Medabots games.





The five games are:

Medabots (Game Boy, 1997)

Medabots 2 (Game Boy Color, 1999)

Medabots 3 (Game Boy Color, 2000)

Medabots 4 (Game Boy Color, 2001)

Medabots 5: Susutake Mura no Tenkousei (Game Boy Color, 2001)

Medabot Classics will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on December 21. No announcement was made about a release in the west.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles