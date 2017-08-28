Next Fate/Extella Game is Titled Fate/Extella Link - News

/ 2,430 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The next Fate/Extella game is titled Fate/Extella Link, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitu.

The game will feature a new hero named Charlemagne, who is a saber class and uses a noble Phantasm.

Here is some more information:

The super fast action has been powered-up.

Master costumes have been completely redone.

Areas are gorgeous and dazzling.

All 16 characters from the previous game are playable.

Platforms have not been announced yet.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles