Double Dragon IV coming to Switch in September - News

posted 8 hours ago

Arc System Works announced Double Dragon IV will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 7 worldwide for $6.99 / 800 yen.

Double Dragon IV is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

