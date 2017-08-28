Double Dragon IV coming to Switch in September - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 2,465 Views
Arc System Works announced Double Dragon IV will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 7 worldwide for $6.99 / 800 yen.
Double Dragon IV is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.
This is how you tell if a console is a success. 3rd party starts coming to your system instead of paying for exclusives. PS4 and Switch are doing well.
Sony gets all the 3rd parties and ALSO pay for exclusives so other console dont get it. Secret of Mana Remake, SFV. Yeah! Ps4 is really a huge success
I thought the series ended with Double Dragon III and the Battletoads crossover until yesterday... I wonder if good ol' Bimmy and Jimmy reprise their roles in this one?
2 Comments