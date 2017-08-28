Injustice 2 Black Manta DLC Trailer Released - News

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Injustice 2 that introduces the DLC character Black Manta. Black Manta is part of the Fighter Pack 2 DLC, that also includes Raiden and Hellboy.

View it below:

Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

