New PlayStation Releases This Week - Yakuza Kiwami, Resident Evil Revelations

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 25 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Absolver, PS4 — Digital

Art of Fighting Anthology (PS2), PS4 — Digital

Dead Alliance, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Detention, PS4 — Digital

Everybody’s Golf, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Fishing Planet, PS4 — Digital

Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan, PS4 — Digital

Last Day of June, PS4 — Digital

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Episode 1), PS4 — Digital

The Lost Bear, PS VR — Digital

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor, PS4 — Digital

Obduction, PS4 — Digital

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Redout, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Resident Evil Revelations, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder, PS4 — Digital

Sneaky Bears, PS VR — Digital

Sparc, PS VR — Digital

Still Time, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Surf World Series, PS4 — Digital

Warriors All-Stars, PS4 — Digital, Retail

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, PS4 — Digital

Windjammers, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

X-Morph: Defense, PS4 — Digital

Yakuza Kiwami, PS4 — Digital, Retail

