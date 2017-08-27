New PlayStation Releases This Week - Yakuza Kiwami, Resident Evil Revelations - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,617 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 25 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Absolver, PS4 — Digital
- Art of Fighting Anthology (PS2), PS4 — Digital
- Dead Alliance, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Detention, PS4 — Digital
- Everybody’s Golf, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Fishing Planet, PS4 — Digital
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan, PS4 — Digital
- Last Day of June, PS4 — Digital
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Episode 1), PS4 — Digital
- The Lost Bear, PS VR — Digital
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor, PS4 — Digital
- Obduction, PS4 — Digital
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Redout, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Resident Evil Revelations, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder, PS4 — Digital
- Sneaky Bears, PS VR — Digital
- Sparc, PS VR — Digital
- Still Time, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Surf World Series, PS4 — Digital
- Warriors All-Stars, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, PS4 — Digital
- Windjammers, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- X-Morph: Defense, PS4 — Digital
- Yakuza Kiwami, PS4 — Digital, Retail
