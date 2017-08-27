Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Officially Announced for PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,693 Views
Following the leak last week, Sega has officially announced Yakuza: Kiwami 2 for PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on December 7.
View the announcement trailer below:
Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is a remake of Yakuza 2. It uses the Dragon Engine used in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Can we please get a ishin stateside release sega??!!
Seconded. I would kill for an Ishin release in the west.
- +1
Wonder how long it'll take to make its way over to the west
Well, Yakuza 6 is a March release in the west, and so far they've tried to have at least a 6 month gap between releases, so I wouldn't expect it before September 2018.
- +1
2 Comments