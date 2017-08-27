Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Officially Announced for PS4

by William D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,693 Views

Following the leak last week, Sega has officially announced Yakuza: Kiwami 2 for PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on December 7. 

View the announcement trailer below:

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is a remake of Yakuza 2. It uses the Dragon Engine used in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

2 Comments

UltimateGamer1982
UltimateGamer1982 (4 hours ago)

Can we please get a ishin stateside release sega??!!

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

Seconded. I would kill for an Ishin release in the west.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Wonder how long it'll take to make its way over to the west

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

Well, Yakuza 6 is a March release in the west, and so far they've tried to have at least a 6 month gap between releases, so I wouldn't expect it before September 2018.

