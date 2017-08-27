Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Officially Announced for PS4 - News

Following the leak last week, Sega has officially announced Yakuza: Kiwami 2 for PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on December 7.

View the announcement trailer below:

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is a remake of Yakuza 2. It uses the Dragon Engine used in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

