Free-to-Play Yakuza Online Announced for PC, Smartphones

posted 3 hours ago

Sega has announced free-to-play game Yakuza Online for Windows PC and smartphones. It will launch in Japan in 2018.

View the prologue movie below:

The game takes place after Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. The protagonist of the game is named Ichiban Kasuga.

