Dragon Ball FighterZ Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Trailer Released - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Fighter. It showcases Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta.



View it below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in February 2018.

