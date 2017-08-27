Fist of the North Star Game Hokuto ga Gotoku Announced for PS4 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Sega’s Yakuza Studio has announced a Fist of the North Star game Hokuto ga Gotoku for the PlayStation 4. The action adventure game will launch in Japan in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

Due to the hell fire of the final war, every living thing seemed to have been destroyed. However… humanity was not annihilated.

An era has arrived where all civilizations were blown away and none were produced. A world where the strong compete for the little food and resources left behind, and where violence dominates.

In the corner of such a world was a place called “The City of Miracles.” That city’s name is “Eden.”

Eden has an inexhaustible supply of water and electricity from the giant dome-shaped “Sphere City,” a relic of the old world overlooking the city, and that blessing provided for it to become an entertainment district. The people of Eden live a rich live unimaginable in this era. It is an indescribable city that can only be hailed as a miracle.

One day, a lone man at the end his wandering finally arrives in Eden. That man’s name is Kenshiro. He was a denshosha of Isshi Souden no Ansatsuken and Hokuto Shinken.

This man, master of the invincible fist, seemed to be fortune’s favorite of this era dominated by violence. But Kenshiro’s heart was full of despair and there was only one hope left to live for.

Kenshiro’s only hope was a rumor that his beloved fiancee Yuria, who was thought to be dead, is living in Eden.

However, Kenshiro’s slight hope was in vain, as the city tightly sealed by castle gates and refused entry of people from the outside…

What will Kenshiro, who wants to enter Eden at any cost, do…? And what is the fate that awaits Kenshiro beyond his pursuit of Yuria…?

Pursuing “love” in the setting of a mysterious city, a man named Kenshiro gets caught up in the torrent of fate named destiny.

The curtain will rise on another legend of the savior.

Kenshiro (voiced by Takaya Kuroda)

A denshosha of Isshi Souden no Ansatsuken and Hokuto Shinken handed down for the long period of 1,800 years. He has seven scars that make the shape of the Big Dipper cut into his chest. Defeated by Nanto Koshuken user Shin, and his fiancee Yuria stolen from him, he again overcomes death and carries out his revenge.

Thanks Gematsu.

