GameStop 'Pleased' With Response to Xbox One X, Xbox One 'Underperformed' Against PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 2,572 Views
GameStop CEO Paul Raines, COO Tony Bartel and CFO Robert LLoyd during its quarterly financial conference call talked about how well the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are selling.
The retailer is "pleased" with the response from consumers over the Xbox One X, however, Xbox One sales "underperformed" compared to new and pre-owned PlayStation 4 sales.
The lower Xbox One sales is believed to be people waiting to purchase the Xbox One X.
GameStop added that the launch of the Nintendo Switch was "massively successful" and that "all consoles have an opportunities for growth."
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Perhaps it's people waiting on the X1X but I doubt that's a major contributing factor, we're in the midst of an extremely good year for Sony and a very successful hardware launch from Nintendo, both with more options and variety unique to their systems than Xbox has had to offer this year, I'm surprised the Xbox One has managed to even keep the ratio to 2:1 against the PS4, impressive really.
I doubt it has...VGC numbers seem overtracked.
- +1
I thought the leading theory on where VG is at was an overtrack for Xbox and an undertrack for Playstation?
- +1
Exactly.
- +1
This is why I still have my doubts that the November and December NPD's will go in Xbox's favor. PS4 is going to sell like beast this holiday, with CoD, D2, and BF2 marketing.
I would at least hope X1X helps keep overall X1 sales stable. That alone has MS is a good position until they can release notable exclusives.
