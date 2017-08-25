GameStop 'Pleased' With Response to Xbox One X, Xbox One 'Underperformed' Against PS4 - News

GameStop CEO Paul Raines, COO Tony Bartel and CFO Robert LLoyd during its quarterly financial conference call talked about how well the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are selling.

The retailer is "pleased" with the response from consumers over the Xbox One X, however, Xbox One sales "underperformed" compared to new and pre-owned PlayStation 4 sales.





The lower Xbox One sales is believed to be people waiting to purchase the Xbox One X.

GameStop added that the launch of the Nintendo Switch was "massively successful" and that "all consoles have an opportunities for growth."

Thanks DualShockers.

