Rainbow Six Siege Free to Play This Weekend on Xbox One - News

Rainbow Six Siege will be free to play this weekend on the Xbox One starting yesterday, August 24 and ending on Sunday, August 27 at 11:59pm PT / 2:59pm ET.

All maps and modes will be available this weekend to play.





Rainbow Six Siege is also available for 50 percent off from August 24 to September 4. All progress made will transfer over if you decide to purchase the game.

