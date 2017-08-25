Microsoft: 'Xbox One X is Fastest-Selling Xbox Pre-Order Ever' - News

Microsoft announced the Xbox One X is the fastest-selling Xbox pre-order in history.

"Sunday night in Germany we unveiled the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, a special edition console designed for our biggest fans," said Mike Nichols, Corporate Vice President of Marketing for Xbox. "That night we launched pre-orders worldwide and we have been overwhelmed by your response.





"Within just a few days, we saw record-setting sell-out times and are currently sold out in many countries around the world. You, our biggest fans, have pre-ordered more Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles in the first five days than any Xbox ever."

Microsoft will announce more details on the next set of Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders next month.

The Xbox One X will launch on November 7.

