Microsoft: 'Xbox One X is Fastest-Selling Xbox Pre-Order Ever'

by William D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 3,226 Views

Microsoft announced the Xbox One X is the fastest-selling Xbox pre-order in history. 

"Sunday night in Germany we unveiled the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, a special edition console designed for our biggest fans," said Mike Nichols, Corporate Vice President of Marketing for Xbox. "That night we launched pre-orders worldwide and we have been overwhelmed by your response.


"Within just a few days, we saw record-setting sell-out times and are currently sold out in many countries around the world. You, our biggest fans, have pre-ordered more Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles in the first five days than any Xbox ever."

Microsoft will announce more details on the next set of Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders next month.

The Xbox One X will launch on November 7.

10 Comments

Errorist76
Errorist76 (1 hour ago)

At this point I simply question everything this company says. I'm sure there's a trick to this....even if true it's most likely scalpers going after the limited edition.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (3 hours ago)

It seems the "most powerful console" gimmick they leaned into is working pretty well. At the very least its gonna push a few million in the launch window.

Angelv577
Angelv577 (1 hour ago)

And yet no numbers...

malistix1985
malistix1985 (3 hours ago)

I kept reading everywhere people saying it would not sell, I am glad it is selling!

DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (3 hours ago)

lol MS playing with semantics. Fastest selling is not the same as highest selling. People are already spreading misinformation about Amazon charts, so I'm going to continue calling BS on everything MS says until we actually get solid numbers

Errorist76
Errorist76 (1 hour ago)

Exactly...even if true you can bet it's both because of the naming and people who loved Scorpio but hate the name XBox One X, lots of scalpers due to the limited edition plus Amazon not needing a deposit for preordering. Just marketing speech, I tell ya.

Angelv577
Angelv577 (1 hour ago)

I believe that too. As you can see, no numbers again.

Ggordon
Ggordon (5 hours ago)

Well thats great

Bandorr
Bandorr (7 hours ago)

Without numbers that is pointless PR. 100 selling out in a day is a lot less impressive than say 500 selling out in a month.

Azzanation
Azzanation (7 hours ago)

Isnt that like every article when comparing sales? Sales this gen is pointless without official numbers.

Ariakon
Ariakon (7 hours ago)

True, the Xbox One had a good launch weekend, so outselling it would be very good for the X, but MS is only talking about 5 days worth of preorders, rather than the five months the Xbox One had.

GoldenHand80
GoldenHand80 (6 hours ago)

totally agree we'll have to see numbers to be convinced

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (3 hours ago)

"100 selling out in a day is a lot less impressive than say 500 selling out in a month." How is selling 500 in a month more impressive than selling 100 in a day?

Bandorr
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

Simple 500 > 100.

The amount of sales is more impressive than how fast they were sold.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (3 hours ago)

That's not true and that makes no sense. The reason why the Xbox One X's sales aren't impressive is because it sold out of a limited edition stock. Not because of the rate it was selling. If you sell 100 consoles in one day, it's almost guaranteed you'll sell SIGNIFICANTLY more than 500 consoles by the end of a month. The rate at which stuff is selling IS important, that's why the Switch is such a big success despite supply constraints. The ACTUAL PROBLEM IS ... Microsoft is making a PR spin to make this seem impressive, when the stock was limited anyways, so it's not impressive. N

jason1637
jason1637 (6 hours ago)

Wow, what a beast

Cyberworld7
Cyberworld7 (5 hours ago)

when the original Xbox one release it sold 1 million units on day one. I think it possible for Microsoft to sell more than 1 million unit on launch day they build up enough of a fan base to do it.

DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (3 hours ago)

A million X's sold on launch day? I sincerely doubt MS is even going to manufacture half of that for launch. They're going for the "well, we sold out, so it's a success!" rhetoric.

Snoopy
Snoopy (5 hours ago)

xbox one x is pretty bad ass. Once I saw that assassins creed trailer, I knew I was in for a treat.

Snoopy
Snoopy (1 hour ago)

What is with the disagrees? All I want is the best and xbox one x is giving me that.

ironmanDX
ironmanDX (1 hour ago)

Because it isn't an article about Sony sales. Amazon is a bad tracker all of a sudden too. It's vgchartz.

