Secret of Mana 3D Remake Announced for PS4, PSV, PC

Square Enix has announced a 3D remake of Secret of Mana for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on February 15.

"The game will faithfully adapt the beloved story and top-down gameplay while adopting modern 3D graphics and controls," said Square Enix product lead Francis Santos. "Meaning that the game has been fully rebuilt from the ground up, but still remains true to the whimsical gameplay of the original. In this new remake, you can expect the great game all your friends have been saying you missed out on, reborn."

Here are other new features:

VOICED CHARACTERS: That’s right, you heard Randi in the trailer and you’ll finally get to hear Randi, Primm, Popoi and many other characters talk and express themselves throughout their adventure! To add to that, the game will have language options which will allow players to experience the game using Japanese voices and/or subtitles.

We’re excited for you to hear a beautiful, newly arranged soundtrack that pays tribute to the original. LOCAL MULTIPLAYER: Yes! Sit down with two of your friends (up to three players) to experience the adventure together.

"To give you the lowdown on the story: Secret of Mana revolves around a courageous young man named Randi," added Santos. "I think Randi will successfully make headbands cool again (some may argue they were always cool, and I would agree.) Anyway… Randi inadvertently discovers the Mana Sword, a weapon of great power, and finds out that he can harness the great power of Mana. He then embarks on a quest to defeat the evil forces attempting to control Mana, and is joined by a tenacious and caring noblewoman named Primm, and a mischievous yet kind sprite named Popoi. Together, the trio take on a treacherous empire in attempts to bring balance to the world."

