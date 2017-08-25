Secret of Mana 3D Remake Announced for PS4, PSV, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 2,441 Views
Square Enix has announced a 3D remake of Secret of Mana for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on February 15.
View the announcement trailer below:
"The game will faithfully adapt the beloved story and top-down gameplay while adopting modern 3D graphics and controls," said Square Enix product lead Francis Santos. "Meaning that the game has been fully rebuilt from the ground up, but still remains true to the whimsical gameplay of the original. In this new remake, you can expect the great game all your friends have been saying you missed out on, reborn."
Here are other new features:
- VOICED CHARACTERS: That’s right, you heard Randi in the trailer and you’ll finally get to hear Randi, Primm, Popoi and many other characters talk and express themselves throughout their adventure!
To add to that, the game will have language options which will allow players to experience the game using Japanese voices and/or subtitles.
- A NEWLY ARRANGED SOUNDTRACK: We’re excited for you to hear a beautiful, newly arranged soundtrack that pays tribute to the original.
- LOCAL MULTIPLAYER: Yes! Sit down with two of your friends (up to three players) to experience the adventure together.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Looks cheap.
NIce! Although I'm not super fond of the Graphics in the trailer. I'd hope for a little more polish on the Ps4. Hopefully a Switch port is in the cards doen the line.
I think not. I believe Sony has been paying for exclusivity again. How else would you explain the Vita version, which is by all means a dead system.
- 0
SWEET!
3 Comments