48 Minutes of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gameplay Footage Released - News

posted 17 minutes ago

Nintendo showcased 48 minutes of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 at Gamescom 2017.

View it below:





Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch for the Nintendo Swtich this holiday.



