Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires, Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada and Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Coming to Switch

Koei Tecmo announced Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires, Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada and Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate are coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 9 in Japan. Each game includes all the DLC and will cost 6,800 yen.





