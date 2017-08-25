Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack Retail Release on Switch Announced for the West - News

Developer Inti Creates announced publisher Nighthawk Interactive will release a retail version of Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this fall for $39.99.





Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack will launch digitally for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on August 31.



