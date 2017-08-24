Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Listed on Taiwanese PlayStation Store - News

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 has been leaked ahead of Sega's Yakuza studio August 26 presentation by a listing on the Taiwanese PlayStation Store.

The game is a remake of Yakuza 2 and is built using the Dragon Engine, which is used in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.





The official announcement is expected on August 26.

Thanks Gematsu.

