Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Listed on Taiwanese PlayStation Store - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 767 Views
Yakuza: Kiwami 2 has been leaked ahead of Sega's Yakuza studio August 26 presentation by a listing on the Taiwanese PlayStation Store.
The game is a remake of Yakuza 2 and is built using the Dragon Engine, which is used in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.
The official announcement is expected on August 26.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It's happening! :o ...I really hope so anyway, also hoping for a 3-5 collection on PS4 or something, imagine being able to play all the mainline games on one console! :o
I'll buy 3, 4, and 5 again, and Sega has been doing great on the pricing of their remasters, which make it even more enticing.
Oh yeah I'd definitely double dip on all three games, Sega have actually been doing really well with the series in the west since last gen, y'know... aside from us getting the games years later, lol. The only thing they've done which has annoyed me, is not released Yakuza 5 physically, but I got it free with Playstation Plus so I can't argue, would love to own a physical copy of it though, so hope they do decide to port 3, 4 and 5 over, even if it's just that, a straight port upscaled to 1080p and a few effects thrown on top, I'd be more than happy! :P
I got Yakuza 5 with PS+ as well. Was super bummed there was no physical edition, and didn't rush to buy it as a result.
- 0
Awesome. I've yet to play 1 or 2, and was hoping 2 wouldn't get left all the way back in gen 6.
