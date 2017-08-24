Assassin's Creed DLC Coming to Final Fantasy XV - News

/ 741 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix and Ubisoft have announced a collaboration between Final Fantasy XV and Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

The collaboration will start with Final Fantasy XV DLC called Assassin’s Festival. It will launch as a free, limited time event from August 31 through January 31,

View the trailer below:

Final Fantasy XV players who have obtained the Dream Egg from the Moogle Chocobo Carnival event will be gifted an outfit for Noctis from Assassin's Creed.

"This collaboration is the result of being huge fans," said Ashraf Ismail, game director at Ubisoft Montreal. "There’s a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other’s work."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles