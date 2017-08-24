Tekken 7 First DLC Launches August 31 - News

Bandai Namco announced Tekken 7‘s first DLC will launch on August 31 and includes the Ultimate Tekken Bowl and more.

View the launch trailer below:





The DLC includes the following:

Ultimate Tekken Bowl

Blood Vengeance School Uniforms (for Xiaoyu & Alisa)

Swimwear

Swimsuits (All female fighters)

Vintage 1920’s bathing suits

Idolmaster-themed outfits (All female fighters)

Traditional Japanese Fundoshi (All male fighters)

Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



