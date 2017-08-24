Atlus Establishes European Publishing Team in London - News

Publisher Atlus has established a European publishing team and will now publish it own titles in Europe. The company had previously used third-party publishers.

The publishing team features commercial director Simon Inch. It will also add a PR manager and a product marketing manager.

"It is a strong example of the growth we are experiencing as a company," Said Jacob Nahin, senior PR manager at Atlus US. "Publishing in Europe is simply the next step for us. What this means initially for fans is a parity for launch and premium editions. From a business perspective, we'll be better positioned to address the needs of each market in which we release our titles."

Thanks Gamesindustry.

