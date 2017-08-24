11 Minutes of Biomutant Gamescom 2017 Gameplay Footage - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,323 Views
IGN has released an 11 minute gameplay video of the Biomutant Gamescom 2017 gameplay demo.
View it below:
Biomutant will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2018.
A lot of peculiar design choices at work here. The binary morality system is awkward and dated. Not really what I imagined when the game was first leaked. =/
Who told you that that is outdated?! Mass Effect Andromeda developers?! On a serious note...not every game needs to be a Witcher either. Game still is one of my most anticipated titles BECAUSE it seems to stick to some old school formula.
