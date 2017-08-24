HEX: Card Clash Announced for PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 981 Views
Hex Entertainment has announced HEX: Card Clash for the PlayStation 4.
View the gameplay trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
HEX: Card Clash brings the strategic excitement of a true Trading Card Game (TCG) to the PS4. With game mechanics that are only possible in the digital realm HEX: Card Clash is a TCG for the 21st century.
Participate in tournaments against other players or challenge the AI. Customize your cards with gems, choose the perfect champion to aid your deck’s strategy, and challenge others with exclusive prizes on the line. Extend the art on your cards, earn unique card sleeves, and show your dominance with customizable battleboards! The limitless depth of HEX: Card Clash will give you endless strategies to explore.
Features:
- Dueling Pit: Earn rewards in this pre-constructed deck, head-to-head battle arena! Players can choose a pre-built deck and enter to face either another player or an AI opponent—great for learning the ropes and having fun on an even footing.
- Re-Imagined Deckbuilder: Streamlined for the PS4, this new interface creates a more fluid and powerful deckbuilding experience for players.
- Exclusive Store Offers: Love those Dueling Pit decks? Pick them up in the in-game store! We also offer a low-cost commons-only pack to help beginners get started.
- Global Cash Tournaments: Compete against players from all over the world in weekly $1,000 events and bi-monthly $5,000 ladder tournaments.
