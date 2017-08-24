HEX: Card Clash Announced for PS4

/ 981 Views

Hex Entertainment has announced HEX: Card Clash for the PlayStation 4.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

HEX: Card Clash brings the strategic excitement of a true Trading Card Game (TCG) to the PS4. With game mechanics that are only possible in the digital realm HEX: Card Clash is a TCG for the 21st century.

Participate in tournaments against other players or challenge the AI. Customize your cards with gems, choose the perfect champion to aid your deck’s strategy, and challenge others with exclusive prizes on the line. Extend the art on your cards, earn unique card sleeves, and show your dominance with customizable battleboards! The limitless depth of HEX: Card Clash will give you endless strategies to explore.