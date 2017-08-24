Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Season Pass Announced - News

posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft has announced a Season Pass forMario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $19.99.





The Season Pass includes the following:

Available at Launch – 8 unique steampunk weapons will be available, each one with its own statistics. These items will be exclusive to Season Pass owners.

Available This Fall – Players will be able to test their skills with new solo challenges, or with a friend, through additional co-op maps.

Available in 2018 – Players will be able to play through brand new story content.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

