A Hat in Time Release Date Announced

The cute-as-heck 3D platformer A Hat in Time finally has a release date of 5th October, as announced on the game's Kickstarter page by developer Gears for Breakfast.

Gears for Breakfast also detailed the modding support that the title will have at launch:

Full level editor

Full script access

Full Steam Workshop support

Add a hat

Add two hats

Add a lot of hats

Add new chapters

Add new enemies

Make a game inside a game

Make a game inside a game, that is inside a game

A Hat in Time will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this October 5th.

