A Hat in Time Release Date Announced

The cute-as-heck 3D platformer A Hat in Time finally has a release date of 5th October, as announced on the game's Kickstarter page by developer Gears for Breakfast.
Gears for Breakfast also detailed the modding support that the title will have at launch:
- Full level editor
- Full script access
- Full Steam Workshop support
- Add a hat
- Add two hats
- Add a lot of hats
- Add new chapters
- Add new enemies
- Make a game inside a game
- Make a game inside a game, that is inside a game
A Hat in Time will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this October 5th.
I actually wasn't expecting this until sometime next year :o
Nice! Hopefully it gets good sales for a few weeks before .... he who shall not be named ... releases
2 Comments