Xbox One Sales Top an Estimated 30 Million Units Worldwide

Microsoft's eighth generation home console, the Xbox One, has surpassed 30 million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates. You can view the sales figure at the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart.

The Xbox One reached the milestone for the week ending June 10, 2017. The console sold 92,014 units to bring its lifetime sales to 30,075,137 units. There have also been 194,218,035 games sold for the Xbox One at retail.





Breaking down the sales by region, the Xbox One has sold best in the US with 16,999,459 units sold (57%), compared to 8,090,445 units sold in Europe (27%) and 79,941 units sold in Japan (0.3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the console has sold an estimated 3,756,215 units in the UK, 969,201 units in Germany, and 1,122,434 units in France.

Looking at the software sales for the Xbox One: three games have sold more than five million units; 27 games have sold more than two million units; and 56 games have sold more than one million units.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is the top selling Xbox One game at retail with an estimated 7.33 million units. Grand Theft Auto V has sold 6.74 million units and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare has sold 5.29 million units.

Halo 5: Guardians is the best-selling first-party game with sales of 4.80 million units, followed by Minecraft with sales of 3.98 million units. Halo: The Master Chief Collection has sold 3.39 million units, Gears of War 4 has sold 3.03 million units and Forza Horizon 3 has sold 2.43 million units.



