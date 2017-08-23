Nintendo Switch Gets Take Your Games Wherever You Go Trailer - News

/ 571 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the Switch called Take Your Games Wherever You Go.

View it below:

"Settle scores, face foes and play together wherever you go, with Nintendo Switch."

The Nintendo Switch is available now worldwide.

