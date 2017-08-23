Rocket League for Switch Features Mario and Metroid-Themed Battle-Cars - News

Psyonix announced the Nintendo Switch version of Rocket League will feaeture three exclusive free Battle-Cars based on Nintendo franchises that can bee unlocked.

The Battle-Cars are the Mario NSR, Luigi NSR and Samus Gunship.

View the trailer below:

"For the curious, team color decides which version of the new Battle-Cars appear on the pitch," said Psyonix developer Devin Connors. "Players on the Orange team can use the ‘Mario NSR’ and ‘Samus’ Gunship,’ while Blue team members automatically equip the ‘Luigi NSR’ and a classic Samus color variation of her Varia Suit. Though both vehicles are FREE on Nintendo Switch, players will still need to unlock them in-game by completing certain requirements."

Rocket League will launch for the Nintendo Switch this holiday. It is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Window PC.



